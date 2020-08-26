Another Pradaxa Labeling Suit Tossed In Connecticut

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge on Tuesday found that Boehringer wasn't liable in a suit brought by a deceased woman's family over the bleeding risks of its bloodthinner Pradaxa, finding again that the suit was barred by federal law. Superior Court Judge Carl Schuman sided with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s argument that federal regulations made it impossible for the company to conform with the state law claims brought by the estate of Myrna Kearns. He rejected the estate's contentions that a state law claim is preempted only when there is "clear evidence" that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not have...

