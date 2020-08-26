Revive Abortion Drug Rules Despite Virus, FDA Tells Justices

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reinstate its rules requiring people to go to a medical facility to get the abortion drug Mifeprex or its generic equivalent, fighting a district court judge who lifted those restrictions nationwide because of the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice urged the court on behalf of the FDA to "stay" the judge's nationwide injunction and allow the agency to continue to require patients to obtain the medication from a qualified medical facility and sign a form acknowledging the drug's risks, requirements that the FDA says have been...

