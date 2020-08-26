Split 4th Circ. Backs Trans Man's Win In Bathroom Access Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a transgender man's win in his landmark civil rights suit challenging his Virginia high school's bathroom access policy, while a dissenting judge criticized the majority for "pursuing the public policy that it deems best." In a 2-1 majority opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Henry Franklin Floyd wrote that the Gloucester County School Board's policy blocking transgender students from using the bathroom aligning with their gender identity constitutes sex-based discrimination because it punishes those students for not conforming with sex stereotypes, and the policy is not substantially related to protecting student privacy. Judge Floyd wrote...

