Pharma Co. Otsuka Buys Bankrupt Smart-Pill Maker For $15M

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court approved the Chapter 11 sale of digital medicine company Proteus to Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. for $15 million after a successful stalking horse bid, Otsuka's counsel DLA Piper said Wednesday. Otsuka got the green light to purchase essentially all of Proteus Digital Health Inc.'s assets on Aug. 20, court filings show. No other qualified bid for Proteus was received by the bid deadline, leading Proteus to cancel the auction and name Otsuka the winning bidder, according to court documents. Proteus touts a smart-pill technology that's designed to track if the user has taken their medicine and keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS