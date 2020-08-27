Eversheds Expands Tax Practice With 2 SALT Partners

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has brought on a former Horwood Marcus & Berk Chtd. partner and the former senior tax counsel of the Council on State Taxation to join the firm's tax practice group. Eversheds said Wednesday that Breen M. Schiller is joining the firm in Chicago after serving as the chair of Horwood Marcus' state and local tax group. The firm also announced Nikki E. Dobay would be joining the Sacramento office from COST, a trade association representing nearly 600 multistate corporations. Both will join Eversheds as partners within the next few weeks, the firm said. Schiller told Law360 that she would...

