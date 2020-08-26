Random House Atty Slams Avenatti's Book Defamation Claims

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Penguin Random House LLC, the publisher behind journalist Jeffrey Toobin's new book on President Donald Trump, on Wednesday tore into accusations the book defamed celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, penning an at-times contemptuous and snarky letter to the beleaguered lawyer that quoted cartoon character Bullwinkle Moose. Avenatti is under home confinement in California awaiting sentencing following his conviction for extorting Nike Inc. He is also facing allegations he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels and embezzled millions of dollars from other clients. Earlier this month, Avenatti sent a letter to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS