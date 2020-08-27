ICE Agent Who Pushed Atty Says Netflix 'Pressurized' Handoff

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Netflix escalated tensions during a scheduled handoff of a young boy to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers by showing up with a film crew, an ICE officer claimed as part of her bid to duck allegations she violated the Fourth Amendment by pushing the boy's lawyer to the ground. Ronnet Sasse's shove of attorney Andrea Martinez is covered under qualified immunity, as the officer's action was "objectively reasonable" in response to the lawyer's attempt to enter a detention center "during a high-profile, tense deportation operation," according to the motion for judgment on the pleadings that Sasse filed Wednesday with the Western...

