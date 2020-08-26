SEC Flags Liability Releases In Extraction Oil & Gas Ch. 11

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told the Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday to not confirm the Chapter 11 plan of energy exploration company Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. unless certain liability releases in the plan are removed or revised. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, the SEC argued that Extraction's Chapter 11 plan includes nonconsensual releases that would bar creditors and shareholders from asserting liability claims against nondebtor parties. "Such releases have special significance for public investors because they enable nondebtors to benefit from a debtor's bankruptcy by obtaining their own releases with respect to past...

