4 Ways To Prepare For SEC Or CFTC Penalty Negotiations

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued guidance in May listing the factors its Division of Enforcement will consider when recommending civil monetary penalties.[1] The guidance sets forth broad discretion for the agency in assessing penalties, which is similar to the broad penalty authority of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Businesses and individuals should be aware of the discretion that both agencies have when imposing penalties, and the practical impact of that discretion on negotiations at the end of enforcement investigations. In this article, we discuss four key steps that counsel may take when preparing to negotiate a penalty with either...

