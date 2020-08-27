Investor Sues Fla. Fund After SEC Says It Stole $2M

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based investment adviser was hit Wednesday with an investor suit just one day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission froze the adviser's assets and said he bilked investors out of almost $2 million since 2015. Investor Nuno Alpendre claims Coral Gables Asset Management LLC and its owner, David C. Coggins, took the $200,000 that Alpendre wired last February and, instead of investing it in a private fund as promised, he used it to cover personal expenses. Alpendre, who lives in Lisbon, Portugal, says he has not received any of his money back. The suit was filed one day after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS