UK Shuts Down Criminal Gang's £17M Property Portfolio

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 11:13 AM BST) -- An eight-year-long investigation by the National Crime Agency has resulted in almost 60 properties worth millions of pounds in England and Northern Ireland being seized from drug traffickers and their associates, who used real estate to conceal dirty money. The NCA said it has established that 59 properties worth an estimated £17 million ($22 million) were acquired using proceeds from crimes such as importing heroin, fraud and money laundering. The "prolific" organized crime group used family members and other associates to hold properties on their behalf as they sought to hide and launder the proceeds of their illegal action, the crime-fighting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS