British Gas Pays Out £1.7M For Botched Prepayment Switch

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 6:23 PM BST) -- Energy giant British Gas will not face regulatory action for failing to notify customers who prepay for their energy when it changed their top-up provider, but it has paid out compensation to those affected and will contribute to a fund, moves which total £1.73 ($2.3 million), power and gas regulator Ofgem said Thursday. The changeover took effect Jan 1. of this year, but many customers weren't notified until later in the month. This meant some customers may have gone off supply and many in a vulnerable situation may have gone on wasted journeys hoping to top-up at shops that no longer...

