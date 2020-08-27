Aon, Willis Shareholders Approve $30B Mega-Merger

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 4:12 PM BST) -- Insurance brokers Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson PLC said their shareholders have voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of a $30 billion mega merger between the two giants of the sector. The U.K.-based insurance-product companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday that, after shareholders met in Ireland, the deal will now be completed at the start of next year, although it must be approved by regulators. The merger, announced in March, will bring together the world's second- and third-biggest insurance brokers by revenue and create a company worth $80 billion. The combined business could become the biggest broker in the world, overtaking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS