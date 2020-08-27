Pension Schemes To Be Required To Report On Climate Risks

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 11:44 AM BST) -- The government has said it plans to introduce tough new laws requiring the country's biggest pension funds to publish the details of their environmental impact as the financial sector comes under pressure to fight climate change. The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, said on Wednesday that the new laws would require the country's 100 biggest pension plans — those with assets of £5 billion ($6.6 billion) or more — to report publicly on whether they invest in sustainable assets. The government is acting after storms Ciara and Dennis battered northern regions of the U.K. in 2019 and the warming...

