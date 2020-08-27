2 Firms Build Emerson's $1.6B Deal For Energy Services Co.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT) -- Emerson Electric, guided by Davis Polk, has agreed to pay $1.6 billion for Fredrikson & Byron-advised Open Systems International, the companies said Thursday, in a deal meant to create a major global player in the field of technology and engineering services for energy businesses. The all cash transaction sees Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. buying Minnesota-headquartered Open Systems International Inc., or OSI, according to a statement. OSI provides software the companies say complements Emerson's own portfolio of software products, and together they intend to help customers in the power industry "transform and digitize operations to more seamlessly incorporate renewable energy sources and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS