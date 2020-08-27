4 Opportunities For Mediators To Settle Big-Dollar Cases

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- We believe that, over the last five to 10 years, mediation in the business world increasingly has evolved into two distinct markets that require materially different approaches and, often, time frames for resolution: (1) large, multimillion-dollar, highly complex cases that ultimately settle in the seven, eight or nine figures, more often than not requiring a longer period of settlement efforts; and (2) other business and legal disputes involving lower damage amounts and less complexity, which often settle during a single mediation session. Focusing solely on the first category in our mediation practice, we perceive this arena of cases to be a...

