Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson reigned supreme on this week's legal lions list with a decisive win for a drugmaker client in a Zoom patent trial, while Nelson Mullins ended up among the legal lambs after the Fourth Circuit upheld a $33 million asbestos liability verdict against an insulation company it represented. Legal Lions Womble Bond Dickinson took the top spot on this week's legal lions list after Manhattan's top federal judge handed client Ferring Pharmaceuticals a decisive win Aug. 21 in its patent showdown with rival Serenity after a Zoom trial last month, with the judge blasting Serenity's founder for taking Ferring's research for...

