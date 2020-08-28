Nebraska Medical Pot Proposal Beats '11th Hour' Challenge

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A proposal to make medical marijuana part of Nebraska's constitution has beaten an "eleventh hour" challenge against its inclusion on the state's general election ballot, although Secretary of State Bob Evnen predicted the initiative will soon become the subject of a courtroom battle. Evnen released a letter Thursday explaining his reasoning for rejecting the challenge lodged by attorney Mark Fahleson of Rembolt Ludtke LLP on behalf of some Nebraska voters opposed to the inclusion of the medical marijuana ballot measure. The secretary of state noted that he was working with a "highly challenging time frame," because the challenge was received Wednesday,...

