NJ Senate Confirms State's 1st Black Female Justice

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP partner Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the state Supreme Court, a historic move that will give the state's highest bench its first Black female justice. Diversity, however, is just one of the things senators touted about Pierre-Louis, who will join the Supreme Court at the start of its fall term in September. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis brings experience as a federal prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney to her new role. Before the votes were cast, Sen. Gerald Cardinale, R-Passaic, urged his colleagues to confirm Pierre-Louis not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS