Baxalta's IP Suit Over Genentech Blood Drug Gets New Life

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel revived a patent fight over Genentech Inc.'s blockbuster hemophilia drug Hemlibra on Thursday, after finding that U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk messed up claim construction while overseeing the infringement dispute in Delaware district court. Takeda unit Baxalta Inc. had stipulated to noninfringement based on how Judge Dyk construed the terms in its patent, but the three-judge panel said he defined "antibody" and "antibody fragment" too narrowly. The precedential ruling vacates the lower court's claim construction and remands the case to Wilmington. Baxalta had sued Genentech and its fellow Roche Holdings AG unit Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in...

