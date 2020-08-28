Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Pfizer's Fungus Treatment Patents

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated four patents covering Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s fungal infection treatment Kerydin as obvious, shutting down the Pfizer unit's argument that the PTAB blurred concepts of unpredictability and routine experimentation. In a win for FlatWing Pharmaceuticals LLC, the appeals court on Thursday affirmed the PTAB's decisions in inter partes review, which found that skilled artisans could determine the methods for obtaining the compounds set forth in Anacor's patents by using other available techniques. Anacor failed to convince the panel that the composition it defended as nonobvious wasn't just...

