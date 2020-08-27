Melinta Rips Investor Challenge To Its Confirmed Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Antibiotic developer Melinta Therapeutics has told the Delaware bankruptcy court that it should reject attempts by former stockholders to revisit aspects of the company's already approved Chapter 11 plan, saying they are raising issues that were already addressed or should have been asserted earlier. In an objection filed Wednesday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, Melinta also argued that a pending appeal of the plan's confirmation in Delaware federal court bars the bankruptcy court from acting on a series of requests from a group of former shareholders. The ex-shareholders have filed various motions over the past few months, seeking to...

