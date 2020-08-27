Binance Launches Anti-Crypto Fraud Alliance With Oasis Labs

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance and data privacy software firm Oasis Labs announced Thursday that they have launched the CryptoSafe Alliance, an industry group geared toward combating fraud by allowing members to share real-time intelligence about malicious actors in the crypto space. On the CryptoSafe Platform, members of the group will have the ability to privately upload reports and intelligence on malicious activities such as hacks and scams, and share the information with other members, the companies said. Other CryptoSafe Alliance partners have yet to be disclosed. "The formation of the CryptoSafe Alliance is a representation of Binance's commitment to building a more resilient...

