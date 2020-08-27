Workers Lose Urine Test Privacy Battle In Ohio's Top Court

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- At-will employees in Ohio who are watched while producing a drug test urine sample can't later sue for invasion of privacy if they consented to it, the Ohio Supreme Court has held, nixing a suit by four Sterilite workers who claim they got no warning before the test about being monitored and found it to be offensive. By a 4-3 vote, the state high court ruled Wednesday that Donna Lunsford and three other Sterilite of Ohio LLC employees have no basis for pursuing a common law tort claim for invasion of privacy challenging the company's use of the so-called direct-observation method...

