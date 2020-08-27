Fla. Regulator Clears Way For Medical Marijuana Edibles

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Florida's cannabis regulator has published long-awaited rules authorizing the sale of medical marijuana edibles, opening a hotly anticipated segment of the state's marijuana market after three years of rulemaking limbo. The Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use published emergency rules clearing the way for edibles late Wednesday night, inviting operators who have plunked down big investments in commercial kitchens to submit products, packaging and labels for final approval. "To say these are long-awaited is certainly an understatement, but I'm happy they're here and I think they're pretty reasonable," Jonathan Robbins, chair of Akerman LLP's cannabis group, told Law360 on Thursday....

