NYSE Gets Nod To Allow Capital Raising In Direct Listings

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved the New York Stock Exchange's proposal to allow companies to raise capital concurrently through a direct listing, potentially making this alternative to an initial public offering attractive to more companies. Companies going public through a direct listing until now have simply listed their shares on a stock exchange without hiring underwriters to sell new shares. This unconventional route historically has not allowed companies to raise fresh funding, unlike a traditional IPO. But that could change following SEC approval this week of NYSE's rule change, which will allow companies to raise capital in...

