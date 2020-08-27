Walmart Appoints New GC For International Business

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Walmart announced Thursday that its new general counsel for international business will be an attorney with several years of experience working in Asia and Europe as an in-house lawyer for other major corporations, including Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Whirlpool Corp. Deborah Vaughn will start her new job as general counsel, international for Walmart on Nov. 2, according to a news release from the retail giant. "I'm excited to join Walmart, especially during such an unprecedented time when our associates are playing an important role serving millions of customers and their local communities globally each week," Vaughn said in the news release....

