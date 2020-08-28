Workers' Advocates Urge Care In Analyzing EEOC Pay Data

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A group of organizations advocating equal pay called on the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics to convene a diverse panel of number crunchers who can analyze compensation data to help root out discrimination. The Center for American Progress and the National Women's Law Center sent a letter Thursday to the National Academies' Committee on National Statistics that urged it to analyze pay data with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's mission of eradicating discrimination in mind. They said they're concerned that the committee could be misused to justify the Trump administration's moves in 2017 to halt the EEOC's plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS