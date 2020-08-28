Broker Settles SEC Claims That Unauthorized Trades Lost $1M

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Ohio broker has agreed to settle allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he cost customers more than $1 million by using risky and complex leveraged exchange traded funds, and in some cases, traded on their accounts without their permission. In agreeing to settle the SEC's claims Thursday, broker Dominic A. Tropiano didn't admit or deny the allegations that he acted fraudulently in causing his retail brokerage customers to lose money from the more than 500 trades in leveraged exchange traded funds, or ETFs. ETFs allow investors to pool their money in a fund that invests in stocks,...

