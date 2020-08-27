Chancery Ruling Limits National Collegiate Founder Clout

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- In a milestone opinion on control of the troubled National Collegiate Student Loan investment trusts, a Delaware vice chancellor found on Thursday that a private equity founder has no current beneficial interest in and little current control over what began as a $15 billion fleet of collateralized student loans. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, in a 191-page decision, clarified some of the rights and duties of the different players surrounding the 800,000-student-loan enterprise, and declared as a matter of first impression that the founder and ultimate owners — mainly interests of Donald Uderitz's Vantage Capital Group — owe fiduciary duties...

