Insurer Needn't Cover Atty's Fight With Professor, Law Firms

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has handed a win to First Mercury Insurance Co., ruling that it does not need to defend an attorney in an underlying action over compensation for professional services because the attorney reported his claim too late. U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston said Thursday that although the underlying action alleged damages covered by First Mercury's policy, Gary Rich and his firm, the Law Office of Gary W. Rich LC, failed to notify the insurer of claims against them until three years after Rich was first aware of them. "Prompt notice of claims is a condition precedent to...

