BigLaw Needs More Underrepresented Attorneys As Leaders

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a Law360 Diversity Snapshot series of essays by five Black law firm leaders on improving diversity in BigLaw. Click here for a video featuring narrated excerpts. Ernest Greer What's happening in this country right now is not just about George Floyd, or any other individual victim. It's about America speaking truthfully about the racism that continues to exist in our nation. I like to think of this as America revealing itself. I call it the big reveal. Even for someone like myself, a successful Black man who serves as co-president of a BigLaw firm, this is...

