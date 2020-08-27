Summer Associate Sues Howard & Howard For Gender Bias

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A former summer associate at Howard & Howard PLLC's Chicago office accused the firm in a complaint filed Thursday of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, claiming the discrimination resulted in the early termination of her internship and the denial of an opportunity to work at the company in a permanent role. Jennie Christensen, a recent graduate of University of Notre Dame, the Law School, says that her 2019 summer associate position was cut three days short and ended with a negative work review based on faulty reasoning. She was not offered full-time employment at the firm despite admirable performance during her...

