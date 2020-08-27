FBAR Penalty Bumped To $15.7M After IRS Miscalculation

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida man's failure to report interest related to his foreign bank accounts will cost him $15.7 million, a federal judge ruled after the court had miscalculated his deficiency during a previous adjudication. Isac Schwarzbaum, who the Internal Revenue Service proved neglected to furnish Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, must pay the government $15.7 million as opposed to $13.7 million, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ruled Wednesday. Judge Bloom said the court previously relied on an incorrect IRS calculation. "Although the court labored in making its own calculation, this calculation is subject to harmless error because the USA is...

