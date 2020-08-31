Ideas For Closing BigLaw's Diversity Gap

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a Law360 Diversity Snapshot series of essays by five Black law firm leaders on improving diversity in BigLaw. Click here for a video featuring narrated excerpts. Frederick Nance What can large law firms do to reach their diversity and inclusion goals? Time has taught us that the substantive answers to that straightforward question are frustratingly elusive. Although it has been de rigueur for decades for firms to publicly commit that they will hire, nurture and promote diverse lawyers, the level of resulting progress is, in a word, anemic. The average number of African American partners at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS