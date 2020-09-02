How To Write A Better Comment Letter On Agency Proposals

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The animated educational series "Schoolhouse Rock!" taught millions of Americans how a bill becomes a law. But the catchy cartoon stopped too soon; it needs a new episode about rulemaking. After the president signs a bill into law, federal agencies build out the law's requirements through notice-and-comment rulemaking pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act. During this process, the public has the opportunity to review proposed regulations and provide written comments on how an agency proposes to implement the law. This October, the federal government will unveil a revamped version of Regualtions.gov, the portal through which the public can submit comments on...

