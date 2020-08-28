Brokers Call For Public-Private Tie Up On Pandemic Solution

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 9:48 PM BST) -- The U.K. government needs to provide a backstop for pandemic insurance cover or else the policies will be so restrictive that they would be unlikely to ever pay out, the boss of a broker trade body warned. Christopher Croft, chief executive of the London and International Insurance Brokers Association, said in a statement Friday that private sector insurers lack the funds to be able to properly protect businesses against losses related to pandemics. The statement comes as the insurance market is weighing the creation of a pandemic reinsurer that would enable policies to be sold affordably and would be backed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS