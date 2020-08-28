Insurers Extend COVID-19 Support For Customers

Irene Madongo By

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 5:49 PM BST) -- Insurance businesses across Britain will allow clients to continue having some flexibility with their home and motor policies up to the end of October, part of so-called pledges to help them cope through the pandemic, the Association of British Insurers said Friday.This will mean office-based customers who are working at home because of the virus will not need to contact their insurers to extend their home insurance cover, the ABI said.Likewise, people who cannot work from home because of the virus, and now have to drive to work, will also not need to update their insurance paperwork or extend cover."Insurers are committed to helping customers throughout these challenging times … [and] the insurance industry plays a vital role as a final safety net for customers," said Mark Shepherd, ABI assistant director, head of general insurance policy.The extension of the support will also apply to customers who are using their own cars for voluntary purposes such as transporting groceries to those affected by COVID-19, the ABI said.Key workers, or those whose work is "critical to the national response to COVID-19," who use their cars to make trips to different locations on work business because of the effect of the virus are also exempt from extending their cover.The home and motor insurance pledges will be reviewed again on Oct 31.Earlier this month, the Financial Conduct Authority extended temporary measures to help people who are struggling to pay their premiums during the virus era.--Additional reporting by Martin Croucher. Editing by Alyssa Miller.

