Conman Can't Appeal Conviction For £2.5M Lotto Ticket Scam

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 5:45 PM BST) -- A conman sentenced to nine years in jail for using a fake lottery ticket to cash in an unclaimed £2.5 million ($3.3 million) jackpot cannot appeal his conviction or sentence, a London appeals court ruled Friday. Former builder Edward Putnam, 55, had sought to argue his conviction was unsafe on the grounds the trial judge wrongly directed the jury to consider hearsay evidence that he had conspired with a worker at lottery company Camelot. But Court of Appeal Judge Charles Haddon-Cave held the trial judge gave "a model summing up" of the case to the jury, noting that Putnam could tried...

