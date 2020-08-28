SEC Leaves Door Open For More Private Market Expansion

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's long-awaited changes to the definition of an accredited investor appear incremental, but they set the stage for further expansion of already rapidly growing private capital markets where investors have fewer protections. The SEC's action Wednesday modestly expanded the category of accredited investors, which determines who is eligible to invest in unregistered securities, to add owners of select securities licenses, plus other wealth management firms and "knowledgeable employees" of private funds. The expansion follows years of widespread criticism that the criteria for an accredited investor are flawed and antiquated. The definition historically has been limited to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS