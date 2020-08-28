SoftBank Plans Roughly $12.5B Stake Sale Of Telecom Unit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group said Friday it will slash its stake in its telecommunications subsidiary SoftBank Corp. in a secondary sale that could bring in about 1.3 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) as the conglomerate looks to shore up cash amid the coronavirus pandemic. SoftBank Group Corp. said it plans to sell more than 927 million shares in SoftBank Corp. and could sell up to about 1.03 billion shares with an overallotment option, cutting its stake in the telecommunications subsidiary from roughly 62% to roughly 40%. Based on the shares' opening price on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, the offering could bring in...

