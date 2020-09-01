The Problem With Collectability In Legal Malpractice Cases

By Timothy Parilla

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Mergers & Acquisitions newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Timothy Parilla

In short, there is no question that World Marketing would have suffered damages if it were still solvent. The Court does not believe that the calculus changes simply because World Marketing is now insolvent. As Crane Heyman seems to acknowledge, accepting its argument would mean that law firms representing insolvent defendants are immune from malpractice actions. The Court thinks this result unsound as both a matter of law and policy.

It is unfair to require the client to prove collectability because he or she must already prove the attorney's malpractice.



The negligent attorney is in a better position to prove collectability because the attorney should have investigated solvency in the underlying case.



Requiring collectability would be at odds with the evidence rule, which generally excludes evidence of insurance coverage.



The delay between the original injury and a legal malpractice claim is common, which could hinder the client's ability to gather evidence about collectability.



Insolvency of the underlying defendant permits the attorney to avoid the consequences of one's negligent act, and the beneficiary of insolvency should bear the burden of proving it.



Placing the burden on the attorney does not eliminate the effect of insolvency if the attorney proves that the judgment is not collectable.



In most civil suits, plaintiffs are not obligated to prove collectability — enforcement of the judgment remains for another day.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.