Arizona Is 1st State To OK Nonlawyer Ownership Of Law Firms

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Arizona is the first U.S. state to officially allow nonlawyer ownership of law firms in a move aimed at improving access to justice, as the state's Supreme Court voted to permit nonlawyers to give "limited" legal advice and eliminate the rule prohibiting fee sharing. In a Thursday announcement, the state's highest court said it had approved regulatory reforms proposed by the court's Task Force on the Delivery of Legal Services, led by Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer. The reforms are intended to promote innovation and make legal services more affordable, while still protecting the public. "The court's goal is to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS