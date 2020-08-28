CBD Execs Shouldn't Slip Murder Plot Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- CBD company Folium Biosciences' executives should face a former vice president's claims that they hatched a murder-for-hire plot against a former employee in addition to other illegal schemes, a federal magistrate judge has said, though she recommended significantly trimming the suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Tafoya on Thursday said former Folium Vice President Juanita Ramos' direct civil racketeering claims against the company's top brass should stay in play because the company lacks standing to seek dismissal, but Ramos shouldn't be able to pursue derivative civil racketeering claims on behalf of the company. If adopted, the recommendations would ax a substantial portion...

