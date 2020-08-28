House To Consider Descheduling Marijuana

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this September on a historic bill to remove marijuana as a Schedule I drug and fund a suite of restorative justice programs for those negatively affected by its criminalization, according to an internal email to House members made public Friday. In the email, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., said the chamber would consider the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act during the September work period. If passed, the MORE Act would deschedule marijuana and its primary psychoactive compound, THC, under the Controlled Substances Act, allowing states to create their...

