Wilson Elser Goes After Ex-Partner For $100K Arbitral Award

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has asked a New York state court to confirm an arbitration award against a former partner who was asked to resign after he admitted to using firm money to cover gambling losses. The firm said in a petition Thursday that an arbitration panel had found the firm did not act improperly in handling misconduct by Kym S. Cushing, whose license to practice law has since been suspended, and that the panel ordered Cushing to pay $106,000 in arbitration costs and fees. "The panel held that the firm had prevailed on each and every one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS