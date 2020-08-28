Pa. Sales Rep Says He Was Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A former salesman for a cloud call center company alleged in a Pennsylvania lawsuit that the company violated state law by firing him over his use of medical marijuana. In the suit filed Wednesday in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, Peter Magliocco said Nice inContact fired him at the end of July after a drug test he took before starting the job came back positive for marijuana. In June, while he was waiting out a corporate hiring freeze brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Magliocco was prescribed medical marijuana to help treat his anxiety. Though he disclosed his diagnosis...

