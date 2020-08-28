Trio Posed As Pastors In $28M Ponzi Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. authorities on Friday announced three parallel actions in Virginia federal court against a trio of purported financial experts who allegedly garnered $28 million in a Ponzi scheme by posing as pastors and defrauding religious African immigrants. On Aug. 28, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland unsealed a criminal indictment and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed civil actions accusing Dennis Mbongeni Jali, 35, John Erasmus Frimpong, 40, and Arley Ray Johnson, 61, of pitching would-be investors on securing their own "financial freedom" via fake forex and cryptocurrency investment products...

