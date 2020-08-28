NY Firm Wants Hedge Fund Chief's Picasso Over Unpaid Bills

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- New York law firm Dontzin Nagy & Fleissig LLP urged a New York state court Friday to order the former company of ex-client Philip Falcone to cough up stock as well as a Picasso and other fine art hanging in its office, saying the hedge fund boss owes it $13.9 million. According to the petition filed in New York County Supreme Court, Falcone has refused to pay the firm millions of dollars in fees for its work representing him over the years. The firm has been awarded a $13.9 million arbitration award, but Falcone has paid only about $88,900 of that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS