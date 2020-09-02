Time To Reassess Your Patent Cooperation Treaty Strategy

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT) -- When filing a Patent Cooperation Treaty, or PCT, application, an election must be made of an international search authority, or ISA. The ISA, as the name suggests, searches for prior art relevant to the claimed invention and prepares the international search report, and written opinion ahead of the applicant electing the particular countries or regions for national phase entry. Since the international search report and written opinion can serve as a baseline for substantive examination by national or regional patent offices, a favorable international search report/written opinion can lead to favorable examination in the countries selected for national phase entry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS